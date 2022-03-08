'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media

University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.

“We’re in contact with them every day if we can. They’re hiding in their basement. It’s scary,” Munday, a member of the University of Saskatchewan Ukrainian Students Association told CTV News.

Munday gets her news about events in Ukraine from all sources to cross-reference them and ensure validity.

“I use TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, news websites and then I try to verify information with my family in Ukraine,” she said.

Those platforms contain stories of heroism and children singing in bomb shelters, images of Ukraine’s president being hailed a hero for joining troops on the frontlines and video capturing Russian tanks travelling down city streets.

There’s also content that makes fun of the situation using satire and comedy.

Munday, a second-year nursing student, says having different ways to see the war allows viewers to watch what they need in a way that they may need it.

“People deal with trauma in very different ways. If a lot of people who are directly affected by the invasion are using humour to cope then that’s amazing. However when it comes to people who are not directly affected, mainstream culture can desensitize it,” Munday says.

Another student, Anna Hrycay, said it can be overwhelming to see the repeated images of the tragedy, but it also adds clarity to see events as they’re happening on social media.

“We’re seeing it in real-time which is what makes this one different and what is ultimately a good thing because there isn’t that much control. There can’t be as much censorship as in the past,” Hrycay said.

Alec Couros teaches about social media at the University of Regina and says the fact that this is happening in Europe makes it more accessible to the western world.

“You’re certainly seeing a lot more things than we’ve seen before. We’re seeing it in bite-sized bits, we’re seeing it in our feeds, and if you click on one, you’re going to see many, many more. So if you’re showing any interest on Tik ok you’re going to see much more on TikTok,” he said.

Couros hopes this exposure to a major world event will create more empathy among young people here.

“I’m hoping it’s not something that just fades away. I hope it leads to more engagement with the world outside of our small context."