'It’s really fun': Saskatoon boy, grandfather share passion for Halloween

Halloween may be more than a week away, but for one Saskatoon boy and his grandfather, the festivities have already started.

The duo has begun setting up their Halloween display — which extends into their driveway and backyard.

“I love Halloween! It’s my favourite holiday,” 10-year-old Matthew Laggui tells CTV News.

Laggui’s love for Halloween might be genetic. The spooky decor collection started with his grandfather, Ken Hofstra, about 30 years ago.

“When my kids were small, it was to entertain them. And now, with my grandson, he's just crazy about Halloween, so there's no stopping,” Hofstra says.

Every year, the family adds more to the display — that features 40 animatronics.

“We try to get something different in the driveway every year. I’ve got a motorcycle with a skeleton riding it,” Hofstra says.

Even the barbecue gets involved, with plastic bloody limbs staged on the grill.

Hofstra takes time off work for the setup and teardown. He says the work is all worthwhile.

“It's memories he's gonna have for the rest of his life. He loves it,” Hofstra says.

Laggui finds fun in the planning with his grandpa.

“It's really fun. I just love doing it with him. We plan out different ideas on how to do the Halloween walkthrough,” Laggui says.