SASKATOON -- For University of Saskatchewan Huskies football standout Colton Klassen, the cancelation of the upcoming season is frustrating.

"You know it dampens your spirits a little bit. But at the end of the day you know we can't control it. It's really disheartening," Klassen said.

Heading into his fifth year he was a late round draft pick by the Montreal Alouettes, but the CFL season is in limbo.

He said he likely would have been back for his fifth year with the huskies, but that opportunity is also sidelined. He wonders if the decision to cancel was made too quickly.

"I understand there is a pandemic going on. But I just think that a decision was made a little bit early here. You know it’s June, the season doesn't start until September."

Canada-West said its 17 member universities ratified the decision on Friday to cancel competition in football, soccer, rugby and field hockey. Affected players will not lose a year of eligibility.

The Chief Athletics Officer for Huskie Athletics, Dave Hardy, said he understands the frustration and said making the move wasn’t easy. He said it was in the best interests of health and safety for student athletes and fans.

"The decision was based on the best information that we could have, particularly medical information. and people were reluctant to make it. It was a sad day."

Hardy said the exact financial impact is not known yet. A decision still has to be made on hockey, basketball, volleyball and wrestling. He said the move to cancel first semester sports was not based on money.

"Finances were not part of that. What was really significant really was the health and safety of our student athletes and the health and safety of all of those people from officials to gameday personnel."

The future of individual sports will be made by July 15.

For Klassen, who was inching closer to the pros and said he had surgery this past season, his football plans are up in the air.

"I was working hard, putting that work in. I wanted to be back as soon as possible and you know it sucks. You grind, you grind, you grind and then it just gets ripped out of your hands."