

Alexa Lawlor, CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Search and Rescue’s newest team member is the first one to have four legs.

Jenga, a three-year-old golden retriever, is the first certified civilian search and rescue dog not only for the city – but for the province.

Jenga and her handler, Kate Dean, went through two years of training in Edmonton with the Search and Rescue Dog Association of Alberta. They received their certification in August.

“Everything starts from puppy with very simple things where it’s almost like playing hide-and-seek,” Dean said. “(Then) it (continues to) build up. It’s a matter of stamina and concentrating.”

Jenga is certified in wilderness and urban searching, which means she can work in open fields, prairies, and along the riverbank, but also in back alleys and larger buildings like shopping malls and convention centres.

“She’s a great dog to work with, she’s a lot of fun. But just knowing she’s going to help bring subjects home is great,” Dean said.

Although Jenga won’t be able to be deployed on all of SSAR’s calls, depending on the situation, and Dean’s availability, Shelley Ballard-McKinlay, president of SSAR, said she’ll still be a great addition to the team.

“It's really a game changer for us,” she said. “As long as Kate is available, then that's a resource that we can use – it's a way for us to get out there quicker and hopefully find the missing person quicker.”

According to Ballard-McKinlay, SSAR has been deployed on 28 calls so far this year – more than double than the calls they received in 2017.

They often receive calls about missing elderly people with dementia, or children with autism – which is where some of their other tools, like Project Lifesaver come in. Project Lifesaver is a bracelet with a radio frequency inside, which makes it easier to find whoever wears it.

SSAR is a non-profit, completely volunteer-based organization and relies on fundraising, which Ballard-McKinlay says is increasingly important, with the increasing frequency of the search and rescue team being deployed.

She says the next big addition to the Saskatoon Search and Rescue team will be a truck, since right now SSAR is relying on their members to be able to use their own vehicles to bring the trailer with all the equipment.

She said occasionally those members aren’t available and they will “have to make do.”

“We can take some of our communications equipment out of the main trailer, and take it with us on a search, or just have to deal with what we got and what we’re able to do at the time,” she said.