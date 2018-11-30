

Alexa Lawlor, CTV Saskatoon





Some people taking the bus in Saskatoon say they’re often dealing with full or overcrowded buses – sometimes even having to leave people behind.

Shelly Hawes rides the Route 17 bus to work every morning – taking the bus half an hour earlier than she needs to just to avoid full buses. She said her bus has “rockstar service” but after work, when she takes the bus home, she said it can often be full or overcrowded.

“The worst day we had was at the beginning of November,” she said. “We left Place Riel and went to the next stop, which is just outside of Royal University Hospital. There was a gentleman in a wheelchair, and he actually looked on the bus to see how busy it was – and he chose to flag us on, rather than the hassle it would take for him to get on.”

Hawes isn’t alone in her complaints. According to Robert Clipperton, a member on the Steering Committee for the Bus Riders of Saskatoon, he’s been seeing more and more complaints from people across the city on the Bus Riders of Saskatoon Facebook page, and through email – from people being left behind, to kids having to sit on the floor.

“One woman tells us that sometimes she rides with her kids and there’s no place for them to sit, (so) they have to stand up because they’re too little to hold on to the parts of the bus that you usually hold onto, and they fall over,” he said.

These complaints aren’t just on social media. The operations manager of Saskatoon Transit, Mike Moellenbeck, said members of the Bus Riders of Saskatoon meet with Saskatoon Transit to discuss complaints but they also receive a lot of filed complaints.

According to Moellenbeck, Saskatoon Transit is always working to respond to these complaints, whether it’s through reworking routes, increasing the frequency of buses, or watching the data to see what areas could use an extra bus.

“The problem isn’t only in one place sometimes, and we have to strategically put out additional buses where we know we absolutely need them. So unfortunately it doesn’t mean that we can fix everything.”

With the full and overcrowded buses usually being seen at peak times, Moellenbeck said an extra bus isn’t always the answer – increasing the frequency of buses will not only give more options for scheduled buses, but will also help to move more people per hour.

But according to Hawes, an extra bus can help as well, and she’s seen the consequences of what can happen when that extra bus gets taken away.

There was an extra bus on her route, which she said “relieved the pressure.” But this year, that extra bus no longer comes, and without it, the bus is often packed with people.

“There are times when they have to stop abruptly, and people fly, people slip, people fall,” she said.

“It’s pretty uncomfortable most of the time.”