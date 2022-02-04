'It's overwhelming': Long-time Saskatoon morning radio host Brent Loucks leaves show

After 40 years, Saskatoon listeners heard long-time radio host Brent Loucks' voice on the airwaves for the last time Friday morning.

While Loucks is leaving his position on CKOM's morning show and "looking forward to not getting up in the dark anymore," he'll still host weekend shows, guest host on holidays and broadcast special events, a news release from CKOM said.

“It’s overwhelming and humbling to hear from people who say they grew up on the school bus listening,” Loucks said in the release.

“It's that amazing connection with listeners and the people who have stayed with me through everything, that’s really what it's all about. I just feel so blessed that people still want me in their mornings."

Loucks started as a morning news anchor on CKOM in 1982. He later took on the role of news director in 1983.

In 1984, alongside Penney Murphy, the Brent and Penney Morning Show was launched.

Rock 102's morning show host Shack, who has 30 years of radio experience in Saskatchewan, will be joining CKOM from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. starting Monday.