SASKATOON -- As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up in Saskatchewan, it’s giving a Saskatoon ICU nurse more materials to work with for his pandemic-inspired art.

Shawn Toovey, who works at St. Paul’s Hospital, and his co-workers have been collecting clean vaccine vial caps, unused pieces of ventilators and syringes as well as medicine bottle caps to recycle and repurpose into his artwork.

“These are all pieces that I collected at work taking care of people during this COVID pandemic and all the pieces represent us helping them in their time of need, it represents our struggle,” he said.

“Lots of memories. Lots of sad stories, lots of happy stories all involved in this piece of artwork.”

Toovey said he even saves bottle caps and coffee lids from healthcare workers while on their breaks.

His latest piece features some of these items constructed into a red heart on a white background.

“It’s our story, it’s the patient’s story. This is us, this is our collective efforts at work and in life and in art... it speaks of courage, speaks of hope.”

With the help of Saskatoon ICU physician Dr. Hassan Masri, the piece is up for grabs.

Every person who donates $20 to the Saskatchewan division of the Canadian Mental Health Association will be entered in a raffle to win it.

The cause is close to Toovey who says he has struggled with mental health and is something his colleagues have also dealt with working on the frontlines.

“Every day we come in and we’re faced with this invisible enemy that we don’t know when it’s gonna pop up. So we treat everybody like they’re COVID positive until it’s proven that they’re negative and so, there’s a lot of stress every day, a lot of mental health strain,” he said.

“It affects me, it affects my family, it affects everybody just across the board.”

Toovey said his hope is that his artwork brings people together and helps them reflect on the last year.

“Saskatchewan, as people, we’ve always come together in hard times and we just pull together so there’s a big community of hope and that’s what the heart stands for.”

Toovey, who said he has always loved to express himself through art, tries to incorporate two Pfizer vaccine vial caps in each piece of his artwork.

“Recycling, composting, all that type of stuff really resonates with me. This is kind of perfect for me to repurpose all of this plastic stuff we just would toss away anyways and make it into something that people would cherish and actually put on their wall,” he said.

To see more of Toovey’s work, you can check him out on Instagram.