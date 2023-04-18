'It's not easy to let go': Saskatoon free store set up to help Ukrainian refugees closes its doors
A labour of love is coming to an end for a Saskatoon woman who gave 14 months of her life to a free store that focused on helping Ukrainians who escaped the war in their country.
Baba’s Closet served its last customer on Thursday, evoking many emotions for Nettie Cherniatenski, the charity’s founder.
“It’s not easy to let go,” Cherniatenski told CTV News while fighting tears.
The closure of the store was announced to newcomers weeks before so they could pick up their final items, but it was with little fanfare and she wanted it that way.
“I just wanted to humbly escape,” she says.
She didn’t want accolades or gifts pouring in on the last day so she put a post on Facebook and that was it.
Her group of volunteers, whom she now calls friends and family, wrapped up the loose ends Tuesday.
Most of the 25 dedicated volunteers who helped her over the past year met as strangers, according to Cherniatenski, and have become bonded by the tireless work they did.
“They all met each other here. Bonded, laughed, giggled,” she says.
Denise Hamon is one of those volunteers who has no Ukrainian ancestry, but says she was drawn to the store one day looking for volunteer work.
“I walked in here and I said, ‘OK, what do I do?’ And I signed up,” Hamon told CTV News.
She was inspired and in awe of the courage of Ukrainians who came into the store.
“Watching the way people’s face lights up as they walk into this place” was one of the most rewarding and memorable things Hamon will take away.
Cherniatenski realizes there are more people coming to our city that need help, but she’s satisfied with the work they’ve done and now, she says, she’s “ready to exit the scene.”
“I looked after 1,990 people. 2000 would’ve been good, but I thought if I could just help 100,” Cherniatenski told CTV News.
She said one of the reasons they decided to close now was because the lease was expiring at the end of the month, so it just made sense.
Now with walls bare, the volunteers work their last shift, moving final leftover items out and cleaning up.
“There’s lots to do when you’re closing a place like this,” Cherniatenski said.
While the purpose of the store was mainly to serve displaced Ukrainians, some refugees from Syria and Ethiopia also picked up items. Some of the comforters and blankets are now being shipped to Africa.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its 9 p.m. ET deadline.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he'd taken and gas used in spray cleaners he had inhaled, a coroner's report said Tuesday.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
Fox, Dominion reach settlement over false U.S. election claims
Fox News agreed Tuesday to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly US$800 million to avert a trial in the voting machine company's lawsuit that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
'Time to move on,' minister says, as Senate debates passing Bill C-11 without further changes
Senators returned to the upper chamber on Tuesday and quickly began debating a motion that would see the Senate accept Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, without insisting on further changes -- as the minister responsible tells them, 'it's time to move on.'
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its 9 p.m. ET deadline.
Winnipeg
-
Partial female remains found along Red River; Winnipeg police looking for help in identifying victim
WARNING: Some details in this story may be disturbing for viewers. Winnipeg police need help identifying remains found in Point Douglas near the Red River over the weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its 9 p.m. ET deadline.
-
Take a look inside the former Hudson's Bay building
The historic Hudson's Bay building has stood in downtown Winnipeg for nearly a century, and now work by the Southern Chiefs' Organization is underway to make sure it stands for another 100 years.
Calgary
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
Worry over services mounts as potential federal public servant strike looms
Canada's largest federal public sector union says it is poised to call a strike at 7 p.m. Tuesday if a deal isn't reached with the federal government.
-
Family of Kelly Ross, motorcyclist killed in crash, calls sentencing for drunk driver a 'slap in the face'
A Calgary man convicted in a drunk-driving crash was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, but the family of the victim wanted to see a harsher sentence to send a message to impaired drivers.
Edmonton
-
Smith refuses demand to start answering follow-up questions again, points finger at NDP
Alberta's premier is not giving in to the province's press gallery, which insists she needs to stop limiting questions ahead of a spring election.
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
-
Man hospitalized after hitting power pole in stolen truck: Edmonton police
Police closed a road in northeast Edmonton Tuesday afternoon after a man in a stolen pickup truck slammed into a power pole.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
Family misses out on $12K dream vacation after typo on airline ticket
An Ontario family planned their first major trip together to Cuba in February, but missed the vacation because of a typo of a single letter on one of their airline tickets.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its 9 p.m. ET deadline.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its 9 p.m. ET deadline.
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
Ottawa Valley residents prepare for flooding
Residents along the Ottawa River in Renfrew County are preparing for what experts are expecting to be major flooding.
Vancouver
-
Premiers, police chiefs to hold virtual meeting to discuss violent crime
Leaders across the country are grappling with how to deal with increasing violence on transit systems and will meet virtually Friday for a high-profile discussion on possible solutions.
-
Vancouver 4-20 events promise music, vendors, protest, and 'world's biggest joint'
Two different groups are planning cannabis-infused celebrations in Vancouver parks this April 20, each promising free music, guest speakers, vendors and other attractions.
-
Shooting near college, courthouse sends 1 man to hospital, 2 arrested: New Westminster police
A shooting in downtown New Westminster Tuesday around noon resulted in one man being taken to hospital and two people being taken into police custody.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Third link between Quebec City and Levis to be dedicated to public transit
The Coalition avenir Québec is abandoning cars for its third link project. It will be dedicated solely to public transit. The information, first reported by TVA Nouvelles, was confirmed to The Canadian Press by a government source late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities
After seven months of trusteeship, the regional health authority for the West Island has decided to move all 200 residents out of the Floraries long-term care facilities in Lasalle and Lachine.
Vancouver Island
-
Wild weather, including snow and lightning, persists in April
Up to eight centimeters of snow blanketed homes in Campbell River on Tuesday -- part of some wild weather, more reminiscent of winter than spring.
-
B.C. mother calls for change after daughter finds drugs on elementary school grounds
A Vancouver Island mother is speaking out after her daughter found a package of drugs at her elementary school.
-
Fairy Creek old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has 'collapsed'
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has withdrawn contempt charges against 11 old-growth logging protesters accused of breaching a court injunction during blockades at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Crandall University brings in independent investigator following sexual harassment allegations
Following an open letter to Crandall University earlier this month regarding alleged sexual harassment on campus, the university board has announced it will be hiring an independent investigator to look into the claims.
-
Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton
New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
-
Flood warning in effect for parts of Greater Sudbury, North Bay
The rapidly melting snow in the area has prompted Conservation Sudbury to issue a flood warning for the Vermilion River and Lower Junction Creek.
London
-
Driver crashes into Lucan, Ont. chiropractor clinic
No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a building in Lucan on Tuesday afternoon, according to Middlesex County OPP.
-
Charge laid after multi-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital
UPDATE I A driver is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle collision south of London, Ont. on Monday afternoon sent three people to hospital.
-
Arrest made in Wortley Village café fire
A London man has been arrested and charged in relation to the fire in Wortley Village. Sean Moyles, 20, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life and arson causing damage to property.