Saskatoon police are looking for suspects in a tire slashing spree.

At least 16 vehicles’ tires in the Holliston neighbourhood were slashed between Sunday night and Monday morning.

“Anytime is no good, but especially close to Christmas – it’s like the Grinch,” said Mike Ransom, who had his work vehicle tires slashed.

The electrician said the tire fix cost $300.

“It’s just frustrating.”

Police said vehicles targeted were parked on the streets and driveways in the 10 block of Salisbury Drive, 1500 block of Shannon Crescent and 10 block of McLellan Avenue.

“They just went down the street puncturing holes in one tire, just randomly went down the street,” Ransom said.

So far, police don’t have a suspect in the string of slashes. Officers are asking residents for access to video surveillance footage.