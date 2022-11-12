'It’s kind of scary': Saskatoon youth centre running short on warm clothes

EGADZ Youth Centre in Saskatoon is in need of warm weather items for teens, particularly boy’s coats and blankets.

The organization posted on social media saying they had no boy’s coats for teens in need.

Executive Director Don Meikle explained that the centre acts as part of the cold weather strategy, which means they serve as a warm-up location during extremely cold conditions.

“We go through so much or work through so much stuff. We went the other day to get some coats and there was none,” he told CTV News.

Meikle said he has seen an increase in demand for Saskatoon.

“It's both homeless youth and youth that come into the center that have families who just don't have the money to buy it. We have grandparents who are taking care of their grandchildren and they just don't have the means,” he said.

“We're handing out more and more. People are not dressed for the weather. We work really hard to make sure that everybody is dressed for the weather, and we're not even super cold yet. It's kind of scary.”

Anyone wanting to donate can drop items off at 485 1st Avenue North.