SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Fire Department Chief Morgan Hackl introduced Yvonne Raymer as the department's new assistant chief Tuesday morning.

She's the first woman to hold a chief officer rank within the department.

"What we really focus on is all her accomplishments during her career and every position that she has held within this department she has done a wonderful job and is very deserving of that though her efforts," Hackl said.

Raymer will head up public relations and community risk. She started her career in 1995 working in administration, dispatch and most recently as a fire inspector.

"I think with all the abilities I have brought I think it's just fabulous that I happen to be a woman. I don't believe I'm a token as a woman – I've earned this position and I've worked hard every day I've been in this department," she said.

Hackl said about 10 per cent of the SFD's 337 members are women, including 10 firefighters.

Raymer will start her new role April 1.