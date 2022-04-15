A major fire has destroyed the event centre and gym owned and operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council(PAGC) Friday morning.

The Prince Albert Fire Department received the call at 8:26 a.m. and deployed three engines, two ladder trucks and all on-call staff.

Deputy Fire Chief Alex Paul says firefighters found a “significant fire” on the lower office area of the building and it quickly spread to the second level.

“We’re having significant difficulty getting to the seat of the fire because it’s a cedar clad building that’s had metal put over top so we’re having to remove all the metal to get to the fire,” Paul said.

Mayor Greg Dionne was one of hundreds of people who went to view the fire.

“It’s just devastating for the First Nations community. This was one of their go-to events centre. They had funerals, bands, pow wows and round dance here,” said Dionne.

Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre is where the fire took place and is named after a highly respected war veteran from Montreal Lake Cree Nation who passed away in 2006.

On Thursday the gym was the site of a hamper distribution and was used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre.

The gym was scheduled to hold the Festival of Arts for youth this spring.

Dionne says the City of Prince Albert will work to help PAGC to find an alternate location.

“We’re all one community and I’m quite sure we’ll come together and make things happen,” said Dionne about the festival.

The fire department says the fire “suspicious.” Police and the fire department are investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing news story with more details to come…