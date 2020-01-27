It’s just another Mild Monday: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 7:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- Grey skies will dominate the day for most of the province, with temperatures once again flirting with the freezing point.
We could see some snow falling later in the day as a band of snow crosses central and southern Saskatchewan. The warmer air is expected to last for the rest of the month.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy
High: -2 C
Evening: -4 C
Tuesday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -5 C
Afternoon High: -3 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: -6 C