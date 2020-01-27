SASKATOON -- Grey skies will dominate the day for most of the province, with temperatures once again flirting with the freezing point.

We could see some snow falling later in the day as a band of snow crosses central and southern Saskatchewan. The warmer air is expected to last for the rest of the month.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy

High: -2 C

Evening: -4 C

Tuesday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -5 C

Afternoon High: -3 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: -6 C