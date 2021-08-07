SASKATOON -- After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic the SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is back starting Saturday.

The event features over 20 shows at the Delta Bessborough Gardens and a total of 50 shows at other venues.

“It’s a great nine days of people enjoying and celebrating the festival once again,” said Saskatchewan Jazz Festival artistic director Kevin Tobin. “It’s exciting and it’s also nerve-wracking."

Due to the province’s reopening strategy, event organizers only had eight weeks to prepare.

This year’s lineup features Wide Mouth Mason and The Sheepdogs who will be playing for a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Delta Bessbourough Gardens.

Karli June and The Washboard Union will play Sunday night at the Gardens. Several other artists are playing throughout the week at Nassar Plaza, Scarlet Restaurant, and the Crossmount Cider Company.

“To see musicians on stage, to see technicians working, to hear hotels being sold out, shows being sold out, I think it’s just a real exciting time,” Tobin told CTV News.

The venue is taking some COVID-19 precautions by setting up hand sanitation stations. It also chose to cap the Gardens capacity at 2,500 compared to the maximum capacity of 3,500.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the event after a long 16 months.”

Crossmount Cider Company's venue is the first time it'll be featured at Jazz Fest. It’s having four local artists perform on an outdoor stage.

“We’re really looking forward to it, we got four great acts,” said Crossmount Cider Company general manager Liam McKercher.

On Monday The Local Group will play followed by the Sturgeon River Boys on Tuesday, Munro & Patrick on Wednesday and on Thursday, The Whiskey Jerks will take the stage at the outdoor venue.

It will be the band's first live performance together since the pandemic began.

“It makes a world of difference when you have people to play for,” said McKercher.

New for 2021 is free live streaming for 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on mainstage shows happening August 11 to 15. They can be watched on its Facebook and YouTube page.