SASKATOON -- It’s not just fans that are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday - local restaurants and bars are preparing for one of the busiest nights of the year.

“It’s going to be busy. Since we’re right across the university, we have to balance between the store rush, and a lot of delivery orders. It’s kind of a challenge, but it’s a good challenge,” Sanjay Joshi, owner of Wow Pizza, told CTV News

Joshi has ordered in extra pepperoni and cheese and has made sure extra employees are staffed to prepare for the rush.

“I don’t think we’ll get time to watch the game at all. Not even half-time, not even ads. We’ll be too busy making pizzas,” Joshi said, laughing.

Sports on Tap is also expecting a busy evening; the bar already has reservations booked.

“We have 180 people coming in already for sure,” said Jennifer Soron, a supervisor at the bar.

“We have a keg room in the back filled, so we’re very prepared. I don’t expect to run out of beer or anything, that’s for sure.”

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head in the 54th Super Bowl, hosted at Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium.