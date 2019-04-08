In 2015, Meg Dorwart started a month-long zero waste challenge - and that month has turned into years.

“I just noticed there was plastic everywhere and it’s just frustrating that we just buy all of this stuff and it ends up in the landfill,” Dorwart said.

“We kind of need to step it up now and do something, because it’s getting out of hand.”

She started with the simple things, such as switching out plastic containers for mason jars. Eventually, her waste-free ways kept growing – she even washes her hair with a raw egg.

According to Zero Waste Canada, roughly 800 million tons of plastic ends up in the world’s oceans.

“There is going to be more plastic than fish in the ocean, that’s really a death sentence for living beings on Earth,” said the director of Zero Waste Canada, Beth Hetherington.

Dorwart encourages others to cut down on the amount of waste they produce. She advises to pick one or two things to cut out first and once those are habits, gradually add more products.

“Without even noticing, your garbage will probably cut in half,” she said.