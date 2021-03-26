SASKATOON -- As the province vaccine booking system rolls out, some people are reporting issues scheduling an appointment.

William Goldhawk is 62 years old and is now eligible to book an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, he said the process hasn’t been easy.

“It’s false hope. They say ‘hey, you can apply now’ and everybody’s got that feeling ‘oh great, I can get my shot next week’ but that’s not it.”

When Goldhawk called to book his shot, he said he was told there were no “outlets” in Saskatoon to get the vaccine.

He said he was told to call back at a later date but wasn’t given any other information.

Goldhawk said he was told he could go to another community to get the shot, but he doesn’t drive anymore.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply.

It said it continues to add apportionment to the Patient Booking System whenever vaccine supply allows.

“The poor people that are going to contract this in the next few days and I’ll bet you there will be a few of them that are 62 and older,” Goldhawk said.

CTV News has also spoken to two other people, eligible for vaccination, who said they had issues with the online booking process.

The SHA said it’s possible to encounter a screen saying there are no appointments as people go through the online booking process.

It encourages people to keep trying to book their appointment as spaces will become available as vaccine supply allows.

This comes as the SHA said its next shipment of 21,300 Moderna vaccines will be delayed by up to six days.

Some appointments that have already been booked will be impacted and patients who will have to reschedule will be notified.

The SHA said the Moderna delay is likely not related to the booking issues in Saskatoon.

Goldhawk said he’s going to keep calling until he can secure an appointment and is hoping the government will provide clearer guidance moving forward.

“I want to be told the truth. I want to be told the right procedures. I want to know how long I’ll have to wait,” he said.

According to the SHA, vaccine allocations change frequently and new clinics are being added to the system in a regular basis, so booking issues may only be a short term problem.