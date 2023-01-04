'It's endless': Paramedics see record number of calls for third straight year

Saskatoon paramedics responded to a record number of calls for a third consecutive year in 2022 with no sign of demand easing any time soon.

"To have the additional call volumes and to see more and more mental health and narcotic overdoses and fentanyl overdoses from what we're seeing, it's endless," Troy Davies, Medavie Health West's director of public affairs, said Wednesday.

Medavie reported 40,408 total responses in 2022 compared to 39,836 in 2021 and 33,141 in 2020 -- all of which have been record numbers of calls in a year.

Narcan was given 651 times in 2022 compared to 604 in 2021. Davies said that increase would have been far greater had it not been for naloxone being more widely available from community groups in the area.

"We have Narcan kits in our in our buses, we're handing them out to residents who are using Narcan kits and it's really reduced the amount of times that we've had to give it this year," he said.

Davies said the workload is affecting staff as call numbers go up with little help for paramedics to be in more places all at once.

"It's just a different profession. Now things are busier and that's the trend across the country, not just in Saskatoon. That's why we had to look at other ways to address your typical ambulance calls."

Davies said there was a shortage of paramedics in the province, making the effort to recruit and retain more paramedics that much more important.

Medavie has hired 44 more staff in the last two years to help with call volumes in addition to enhancing the community paramedicine program with other organizations in Saskatoon. Community paramedics responded to roughly 1,900 patients alone, according to Davies.

"We don't expect our call numbers to go down anytime soon," he said.

Another worrying trend for Davies was a significant increase in pediatric calls. Medavie received 1,913 calls for people aged 12 and under in 2022 compared to 1,309 in 2021.

Davies couldn't attribute the rise in calls to any one area.

"We went back and looked at those pediatric calls to see was it COVID? Was it the flu or was it seizures? But no, it was just one of those instances where we had 600 more pediatric calls," he said.

"It's just one of those numbers that we don't really have an answer for."