Organizers with Optimist Hill are disappointed after discovering their property was targeted by vandals.

The windows on two buildings in a construction zone at the hill were smashed in mid-April. The vandals also damaged the hill’s conveyor belt by walking on it with their muddy boots, said co-chair of the Optimist Hill campaign Joe Van’t Hof.

Damage is estimated at $400 to $500.

The hill is run with the help of volunteers, which is what makes the situation disheartening for organizers.

“We've worked very, very hard, a lot of people have, a lot of companies, corporations, businesses that have put in time, money, and energy into this project for the benefit of all citizens of Saskatoon. So for us, it’s just disappointing,” Van’t Hof said.

Since the incident, several security cameras have been installed and the fence around the perimeter is being tightened.

The Saskatoon Police Service confirmed the incident was reported last month.