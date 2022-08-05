“It’s difficult”: Displaced Ukrainian teens given chance to meet other youth

Learning about life in Saskatchewan has been a big adjustment for thousands of displaced Ukrainians. Adapting is even more complicated for the teenagers who now call the province home. A community-led event in Saskatoon was organized with helping newcomer youth cultivate social connections.

Kenedee Siemens is with Vesna Festival, the group that spearheaded the event and says their social meet-and-greet was designed to help teens between 13 and 19 meet others so they are not struggling over the summer.

“Vesna was able to raise some money and decided to host a social event for Ukrainian youth at The Backyard to allow them to meet one another before the school year begins,” Siemens told CTV News.

Local youth from the Ukrainian community also helped with the event.

About 30 youth came out and for them being able to get together and meet people their age is a novelty now.

“It’s a great event because more Ukrainian people can just meet some friends here and just make good friends because it’s the kind of people we need to support everyone,” Newcomer teen Bohddaanna Riapych told CTV News.

This 18-year-old said she was looking forward to getting some Instagram contacts at the event.

Viktoriia Marko is a youth leader with the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy in Saskatoon and says for this age group of teens making a transition like this is very challenging, given that adolescence is all about change.

“They need to adjust to a lot of things, and they’re going through different struggles to find friends,” Marko says.

Having an event like this is very valuable for the well-being of teens who are now in our province, according to Marko. There are approximately 40 currently in Saskatchewan.

There was also some information at the event for the teens to learn about volunteering opportunities, free events being held for the rest of the summer in Saskatoon, as well as information on what to expect at school in the fall.

For 16-year-old Volodymyr Doskochynskyi, having this chance to meet and exchange contact information with others was welcomed.

He met another teen at the event who was on the same charter flight that arrived in late June. They saw each other on the flight but didn’t exchange any information, so seeing him was a comfort during this tough time.

“It’s difficult when you have friends and family, my dad and my dogs at home, and right now I don’t have them, unfortunately,” Doskochynskyi said.

The teens were given prizes and gift bags, donated by businesses.

“When we put the call out, we didn’t have a lot of time because we knew the teens were struggling now, but thankfully local businesses stepped up like Canadian Tire who donated gift cards and water bottles, Al Anderson which gave some soccer balls. Others gave toiletries and candies,” Siemens said.

While this event isn’t going to solve all of the challenges these teens face, organizers are hopeful that it’s one small step to helping them through a set of circumstances they were forced into.