'It's concerning': Saskatoon food bank feeling pressure of food price inflation

Volunteers pack food hampers in the Saskatoon Food Bank nutrition centre. (John Flatters/CTV News) Volunteers pack food hampers in the Saskatoon Food Bank nutrition centre. (John Flatters/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London