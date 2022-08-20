“It’s children who are dying”: Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths

Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.

Megan Tori-Bird said that since April, several young people have died on Ahtahkakoop.

“It really hurts to watch my daughter deal with that kind of grief. Her friends are passing around her,” Tori-Bird said.

Tori-Bird said she is a Sixties Scoop survivor and came to live on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation seven years ago. She said she wants leadership to address the drug trade in the community and to work with police, health and addiction counsellors to make it a safer place for her 18-year-old daughter and other youth to live.

“These are our children. These are our futures. And youth is 18 to 29, and that’s the demographic going most ignored out here,” she said.

She has taken her concerns to the Ahtahkakoop chief and band council, the Premier, Indigenous Services Canada, the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, the Assembly of First Nations, and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

She said leadership wasn't enforcing some of their measures as people who were banished from the reserve for selling drugs or belonging to gangs are back living on Ahtahkakoop.

“I’m trying to keep my 18-year-old at home to keep her away from all of these influences and it’s very unfair to her,” Tori-Bird said.

“It’s a party scene. And she hears, ‘Why is your mom trying to shut down our good time?’ But it’s not a good time. It’s not a good time for our mothers. It’s obviously not a good time for our children because it’s children who are dying.”

Tori-Bird said at present a young woman from the community is on life support and remains in hospital as the result of drug consumption.

Among the most recent deaths on Ahtahkakoop is Thomas Little, 47, who died on Aug. 18. His death has not been explained by RCMP to the public, but Tori-Bird tells CTV News he suffered from addictions and was found dead outside of a house on the reserve.

Randall Bowman, 24, died Aug. 13. RCMP hve said his death was a homicide and police are investigating. To date, no charges have been laid in connection with his death.

Isaiah Arcand, 22, was reported missing to RCMP on June 29. RCMP said his body was found on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation on Aug. 6, and the circumstances surrounding Arcand’s are not considered suspicious. Arcand’s family said he died by suicide.

Adam Fineday, 27, died July 11 by suicide.

Quennelle Bear, 26, died at a party on Apr. 22.

“And that was from a party, he fell and hit his head and he didn’t wake up the next day,” Tori-Bird said.”

A parent who lives on Ahtahkakoop, who asked not to be identified, said the day after Randall Bowman died, there was a brutal assault of a young man on the reserve.

“He was tied to a chair and beaten,” the parent said.

“I would like leadership and RCMP to step in and help with the drugs and gangs. It’s affecting everybody. The elderly are scared. People are scared. There’s so much confusion on why no one is helping.”

The parent said they were afraid to let their children walk or bike alone, as people they know have been threatened and had guns pointed at them.

They want to move but said they can’t afford to live elsewhere.

“There’s this dark shadow over the reserve, and no one has answers for anything,” the parent said.

To add to the problems, the Ahtahkakoop homeless shelter and bingo hall went up in flames on Aug.17.

CTV News contacted the Ahtahkakoop band office several times to speak with the chief. However, there has been no response to date to requests for an interview.

Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is 72 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert. About 1,800 band members live on the reserve.