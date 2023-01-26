'It's been a morning': Freezing rain makes for treacherous Saskatoon area commute

A truck slid off the road on Thursday morning near Delisle, located about 45 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon. (Chad Hills / CTV News) A truck slid off the road on Thursday morning near Delisle, located about 45 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon. (Chad Hills / CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London