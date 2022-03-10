‘It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions’: YXE Underground on nursing challenges during the pandemic
For the past 22 years, Registered Nurse Lana Mayerle has cared for residents at Sherbrooke Community Centre. She’s seen a lot in her career, but admits nothing prepared her for nursing in a pandemic.
“I think the first word that comes to mind when I think of the past two years is challenging,” she explained to YXE Underground’s Eric Anderson. “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions. In the beginning, we didn’t know how long this would last.”
Mayerle is one of three Saskatoon nurses featured in a new episode of the YXE Underground podcast. The episode looks back at the challenges and rewards of nursing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of Mayerle’s highlights of the pandemic was the day the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Sherbrooke, in early 2021. She says the vaccine lifted the spirits of the residents and her colleagues.
“A bunch of us nurses stayed late so that everyone could have the vaccine. It felt like hopefulness all throughout the building.”
Jenna Isley was a third-year nursing student when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan. The pandemic certainly changed how Isley finished her nursing degree, as her classes were completed online. Even with those added challenges, at no point did she think twice about becoming a nurse.
Isley is now working in maternal services at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, and is thankful to be helping others.
“This was something I was meant to do,” she says. “Obviously, the pandemic has added an extra challenge, but I am so grateful for my role as a nurse.”
One of the challenges Jamie Coates has experienced during the pandemic revolves around self-care.
Coates is a nurse in the surgery unit at Saskatoon City Hospital. For the past 20 years, he’s cared for people from all occupations, but has learned a valuable lesson when it comes to caring for one’s self during the pandemic.
“I think sometimes as nurses we do a terrible job looking after ourselves,” explains Coates in the episode. “We’re so used to putting that energy outwards that taking care of ourselves is secondary or we view it as a selfish activity. I’m having to re-evaluate that, and the pandemic has sort of amplified that. You really have to be conscious of looking after yourself because you can’t care for others if you can’t care for yourself.”
To listen to this episode, and all previous episodes, visit yxeunderground.com
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.
House of Commons keeping mask mandate, easing other COVID-19 restrictions
The House of Commons is beginning to ease some COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place throughout the pandemic, but one measure staying until the end of June will be the mask mandate.
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
Does sharing images of Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions?
The Geneva Conventions protect prisoners of war against 'public curiosity,' but does that include sharing videos of detainees on social media? Head to CTVNews.ca to see what the experts have to say.
Trudeau travels to Poland to see Ukrainian refugees, meet with officials
Poland's prime minister told Justin Trudeau that they were meeting at a turning point in history as the Canadian prime minister was about to come face to face with Europe's refugee crisis.
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guard
The Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
Regina
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
-
Truck driver who killed 16 in Humboldt Broncos crash loses bid to stay in Canada
The semi driver who killed 16 people and injured 13 others in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has lost his bid to stay in Canada when he is finished serving his sentence.
-
Executive Committee proposes bylaw calling for mandatory lead pipe replacement
Executive Committee has put forward a bylaw that would make it mandatory for owners of private properties to replace their lead water pipes.
Winnipeg
-
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
-
Perimeter Highway has been closed five times this winter
This winter due to extreme weather Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed five times.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3D guns; FBI involved in investigation
Police in Brandon, Man., have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
Calgary
-
Tips for saving at the pump as fuel prices continue to climb
Calgary drivers are staring down the highest gas prices ever experienced in the city.
-
Support for Kenney dwindling amongst Albertans ahead of UCP Leadership Review: survey
Members of Alberta’s United Conservative Party are casting ballots on April 9 to determine the future of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership, but a new poll suggests he would be out of a job if all Albertans were given the chance to vote.
-
Torching of Calgary family's lone vehicle captured by surveillance camera
A family of five in Calgary is attempting to purchase a replacement vehicle after their previous car was set ablaze outside their northwest home.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices hover around $1.759/L, unaffected by drop in WTI
Fuel prices reached new record heights in Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Grandparents targeted by scammer pretending to be grandchild in trouble: Edmonton police
A scam scheme is targeting grandparents in Edmonton and has defrauded at least one victim of more than $25,000, police are warning the public.
-
Trudeau travels to Poland to see Ukrainian refugees, meet with officials
Poland's prime minister told Justin Trudeau that they were meeting at a turning point in history as the Canadian prime minister was about to come face to face with Europe's refugee crisis.
Toronto
-
Daylight saving time in Ontario 2022: When do the clocks spring forward?
This is when the clocks will spring forward into daylight saving time 2022.
-
Ontario will lift most COVID-19 mask mandates on March 21, top doctor says
COVID-19 mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings later this month, the province’s top doctor has confirmed.
-
Hospital network employee fired after questioning deal with agency run by CEO's husband: lawsuit
A former finance director at a major Ontario hospital network is coming forward, saying in a lawsuit she was fired after raising questions about a multi-million dollar contract between the hospital network and an agency run by the hospital network's CEO’s husband.
Ottawa
-
With mask mandates dropping, the choice will be in the hands of individuals
Opinions differ on whether dropping the mask mandate in Ontario is a good idea. Regardless, come March 21, it will be up to individuals to choose whether or not to keep wearing them.
-
Soaring gas prices affecting services to Ottawa's most vulnerable
The sky-rocketing price at the pumps continues to impact Ottawa drivers, but it is having a major impact on organizations that depend on driving to deliver services for the city’s most vulnerable.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 days
An Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
Vancouver
-
Flood-ravaged Merritt, B.C., hopes to build 3D-printed homes as part of recovery efforts
It's been four months since hundreds of Merritt, B.C., residents were forced out of their homes due to catastrophic flooding, and now the city has an innovative plan to house some of them.
-
Cellphone theft leads police to recovery of nearly 100 suspected stolen luxury items in Burnaby
Mounties in Burnaby say the theft of cellphones from a Metrotown business in January led them to a suspect with "significant property crime history" and the recovery of more than $20,000 worth of stolen luxury items.
-
'Everyone should be concerned about this': Union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nurses
The B.C. Nurses’ Union is sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage in intensive care.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE | Quebec to continue easing COVID-19 measures, as numbers continue to decline
Quebec will continue easing measures as the COVID-19 pandemic situation is improving, public health representatives said Thursday, adding that more restrictions will be lifted Saturday.
-
Gas prices in Montreal continue to surpass $2 per litre
The hike in gas prices in Montreal is showing no signs of slowing down, surpassing $2 per litre at some stations. According to CAA-Quebec, the realistic price in the city is 196.6, with average prices at the pump comparable to that.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who allegedly stabbed a stranger at a Quebec McDonald's
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man police on Montreal's South Shore allege stabbed a stranger inside a McDonald's restaurant.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restarts
On April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health
B.C. health officials say five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Island Health region Wednesday.
-
'Just isn't sustainable': More family doctors leave practice in Greater Victoria
With thousands of patients struggling to find a family doctor on the South Island, physicians who have or are planning to leave say it doesn't make their decision easy.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooter’s spouse to testify at public inquiry, will not go to trial on criminal charge
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for Canada's worst mass shooting will testify at the public inquiry into the tragedy.
-
Witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car spotted on night of N.S. shootings
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry allows RCMP witnesses, but lawyers question limits
A public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting will call RCMP witnesses to testify, but lawyers for victims' families say they are concerned over rules limiting their ability to directly question officers.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowmobile collision claims the life of 41-year old man
The driver of a snowmobile died Wednesday after his sled hit a snowdrift on Whitewater Lake in the community of Azilda.
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price drop
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
-
What is an 'adverse event?' Inside the recently released report on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
A pair of infectious disease specialists spoke to CTVNews.ca about a document circulating online, which some claim is proof that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine causes more 'adverse events' than previously stated. The experts say the document requires a more nuanced look.
London
-
Gas prices top $1.90 per litre in London, Ont.
Gas prices hit a new record in London, Ont. on Thursday.
-
Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.
-
Woman charged after alleged identity fraud case in Dorchester, Ont.
Police have charged a 42-year-old woman following an alleged case of identity fraud.