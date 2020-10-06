SASKATOON -- Our fall forecast continues to see above seasonal temperatures and strong winds.

After some early morning cloud, sunshine is expected to rule the roost into the late afternoon and evening.Things cool slightly overnight, but we should stay frost-free again in the Saskatoon region.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 18

Evening: 15

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 19