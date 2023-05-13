'It's a win-win': Sask. government helps turn recycling warehouse into a day program facility for those with disabilities

A recycling warehouse in Rosthern has been converted into a day program facility for those in the community who have physical or intellectual disabilities.

The Ministry of Social Services provided $550,000 in funding to help adapt the previous facility to meet the needs of participants with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“It’s a win-win for those that receive services here, but also for those in Rosthern and other communities that this facility will serve,” said Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services.

Renovations began in 2020 but were delayed due to supply chain issues and lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Moe says his government is pleased to contribute to this community initiative.

“A community initiative, most certainly,” Moe told CTV News. “Supported by the provincial organization, SARC, supported ultimately by the provincial government. And the resulting impact on the community is the benefit. And this is happening not just in Rosthern, but it’s happening in many communities across the province, which makes our province an exciting place to be.”

Among the renovations include a gymnasium, two large kitchens, a greenhouse, accessible washrooms, outdoor patios and large programming rooms.

“It’s opened up a lot of opportunity for many of our participants,” said Rhonda Bell, Valley Action Facilities program coordinator. “Before, it was a lot of baling and people didn’t like that type of work. Now there’s more opportunities and choices for them.”

With those new opportunities, one participant already knows where her favourite spot is in the new building.

“I will spend my time in the gym,” said Lacey.

Valley Action Facilities was founded in 1972 to promote growth, development and belonging through its volunteer board, community members, families and professionals.