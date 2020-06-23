New details are emerging about a man found dead in the 300 block of 21st Street East last Saturday morning.

The body was found between a local business and a law office in the old Land Titles Building.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle works in the law office and says security video from his office captured the last moments of the man’s life.

“The video is very graphic. It appears that’s where the individual by themselves succumb to death, speculating perhaps it was based on substance use, perhaps an overdose,” said Pfefferle.

After a short time later, one man is seen taking the man’s bicycle and another man then goes through the man’s pockets and takes his hat.

“We see a lot of people in very vulnerable situations on our surveillance cameras regularly in all various areas in downtown. (The video) obviously shows a level of desperation and difficult times that many of these individuals are going through.”

Pfefferle wants to see first responders, community organizations and members to come together and find a solution,

“It seems like a drug problem in Saskatoon core neighborhoods is increasing. We’re seeing more people by themselves, using narcotics in the dark corners of our downtown area. Something needs to be done to address these issues.”

The footage has since been given to the Saskatoon Police Service. The Saskatchewan Coroners office confirmed the man was 40 years-old but would not release his identity without his family’s permission.

Jason Mecredi, the executive director with AIDS Saskatoon says his staff knew the man as he used their services. He adds his death could have been prevented and he re-enforced the need for a safe consumption site.

“It’s a preventable tragedy. This type of thing is happening all over the city and its getting under reported, especially by the Health Authority which is problematic. A lot of these folks are dealing with mental health issues, connection to services and they don’t have anywhere to go,”

AIDS Saskatoon has been working to open the province’s first supervised consumption site for the last five years. Despite not getting its requested 1.3 million dollars from the province in this year’s budget, it is pushing ahead and has plans to open its consumption site at its office on 1516 20th Street West in Saskatoon.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says it was a difficult decision to not provide the 1.3 million to AIDS Saskatoon.

“You know AIDS Saskatoon does a good job in many areas. We increased funding to them this year for two more case workers but it was decided this year that the priority needed is treatment beds, counselling and medical supports,” Minister Reiter said in an interview last Friday.

Pfefferle says he has seen many people incarcerated because of addiction and in the end it creates a constant cycle of addictions and incarceration.

“A life of addiction is a tragedy. We have unfortunately seen too many examples to count in various areas of our city and its really sad. These are peoples dads, moms, brothers, sisters and children that are dying as a result of an addiction to poison that we as society need to support them and not as criminals.”