SASKATOON -- Conservation officers are investigating what happened to the fish at Stoney Lake in the Humboldt area.

Thousands of pickerel and perch were found floating in the water and piled up along the shore.

“We think it’s winter kill,” Larry Ries, reeve of the RM of Humboldt, told CTV News.

Winter kill is caused by extreme cold temperatures, resulting in low oxygen levels for fish.

“It’s not that uncommon in Saskatchewan. But when it happens on a lake where there’s cabins and properties, it’s quite upsetting. It’s a shame,” Ries said.

Ries said most of the fish’s gills were “wide open,” which happens when a fish is needing more oxygen.

Conservation officers have taken samples of the water and fish to confirm how the fish died.

Ries said it takes about two weeks to get the results and could take even longer to know exactly how much of the lake’s fish population died.

Depending on the amount, Ries said officials may consider restocking the lake.