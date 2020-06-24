Qingqing Zhou, a server at The Asian Bowl restaurant located on 8th Street East, says it has been a tough year for the restaurant.

It had to close its doors for 3 months due to COVID-19, and when they re-opened their doors, street construction started on their doorstep. For takeout and dine in orders, Zhou says customers have to navigate onto 7th Street East, turn onto Campbell Avenue and zig-zag through the parking lot behind The Asian Bowl.

“The new customers, they are not willing to detour because it’s hard for them to find the restaurant. I think especially for most of the restaurants or stores here, they have the same problems,” said Zhou.

The City of Saskatoon says construction crews are currently replacing water mains on 8th Street East which began on June 1.

“This is one of our major water main replacement projects this year in the city,” said Julie Mintenko, Acting Manager of Media Relations with the City of Saskatoon.

The project will be done in phases and is expected to take approximately three months to complete with weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances. East bound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted into the west bound lanes.

Amazing Stories, next door to The Asian Bowl, has also seen a slight drop in customers but say their loyal fan base is still coming in.

“As much as it is an inconvenience, (the City of Saskatoon) has been planning this for a really long time, the pipes are really needed to be replaced because they were actually leaking into the basements of the businesses around us quite a bit. A few years ago we had huge water damage,” said Jody Cason, Marketing Coordinator with Amazing Stories.

CTV News spoke to a number of other businesses on 8th Street East in front of the construction and they also agreed the construction is bringing their sales down.

“We don’t know how long it may take for the construction. Both my managers think this is pretty long for us,” added Zhou.