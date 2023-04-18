'It's a privilege to go': Saskatoon Blazers prepare for National Tournament

After an overtime win at the West Regional tournament, the Saskatoon Blazers are preparing for the u18 National Tournament in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec.

The Blazers beat the Warman Wildcats 4-3 on April 9.

“Exciting game, high intensity, it was a good game”, said Blazers Forward Cole Reschny.

“It was a good experience for most of our team,” said Blazers Forward Raiden Zacharias

The win pushed the team to the national tournament running from April 24-30.

“It will be an awesome experience. It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and a lot of people don’t get to go do it,” said Blazers Forward Tyson Yaremko.

“Kids are excited, staff is excited, kids understand it’s a privilege to go,” said Blazers Head Coach Troy Walkington.

The Blazers are led by forward Cole Reschny who was the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft. He paced the Saskatchewan U18 AAA League in scoring and had seven points in three games at the West Regional Tournament. In net Alex Garrett held the best save percentage in post-season play in the SMAAAHL.

“We play as a real cohesive unit. We have a team-first mentality, and I think we carry that through,” said Walkington.

The Blazers know if they want to skate away national champions it will take a team effort.

“Team mentality and just being prepared mentality and physically for the tournament,” said Yaremko.

"Compete every day in practice, push each other to be better, and focus on the goal at hand, and that’s winning a national championship,” said Reschny.

This is the first time the Blazers are in the national tournament since 1974. The last Saskatchewan team to win the tournament was the 2018 Notre Dame Hounds, while the last Saskatoon team to win it was the Contacts in 2005.

The Blazers open up the tournament on Monday versus Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François.