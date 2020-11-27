SASKATOON -- New provincial restrictions went into affect Friday in Saskatchewan and a local restaurant owner says they’re “a pretty big blow to us into the restaurant industry in general.”

Dale MacKay owns four restaurants in the province, which are now limited to four people per table, while having three metres of space between tables if no impermeable barriers are in place.

“Four people to table is one thing, but the nine feet apart is a real, you know, basically about 25 per cent your capacity, depending on your room size as well and how your room is even shaped,” said MacKay.

“When you get knocked down to 25 per cent, the goal can't even be to break even and keep employees going anymore, because you're going to have to cut your staff in half and then on top of it, you're guaranteed to lose money as subsidies kind of slightly go down. So it's a pretty stressful time.”

MacKay believes it would be more beneficial for the hospitality industry and restaurants if the government were to invoke a full shutdown, to allow employees to seek employment insurance or access programs.

“We don't want to, but I think we're probably going to have to lay people off,” he said. “We can't keep them employed. To be able to do 10 or 15 guests a night is not going to pay the bills.”