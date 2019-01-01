

It’s a girl!

At 1:55 a.m., Jan. 1 2019 Graeme and Meagan Mann from Saskatoon welcomed Ayla Juliette Mann as the City of Bridges official 2019 New Year’s baby. Born at seven pounds and one ounces Ayla shares her birthday with her big brother Emery who turns two years old today.

In 2017, Emery just missed out on being named the 2017 New Year’s baby as he was the second baby born on Jan. 1.

In a statement hospital staff say the baby and family are doing well and the parents wanted to send a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and RUH staff who helped with the labour and delivery of Ayla.