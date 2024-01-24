'It’s a dream killer': Sask. international students react to admission cap

Canada’s recent decision to reduce the number of study permits has stirred up a wave of responses among international students.

The decision has sparked discussions about its potential impact on education and opportunities in the country.

"It became a dream killer for many people who have dreamed of studying in Canada," said Manveet Singh, a University of Regina graduate.

Singh, who now lives in Regina, first came to the city to study as an international student.

On Monday, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced that Canada will reduce the number of new international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrolment.

Singh said IRCC’s move is causing uncertainty, not only in Canada but all around the world.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the cap is expected to result in 364,000 new approved permits in 2024, a move that is likely to impact students from India.

The cap on international students aims to address institutions and "bad actors" who are charging high tuition fees for international students, according to IRCC.

IRCC said the change will also help to address the housing crisis.

Gagan Ghuman, who came from India, said she experienced "firsthand challenges" of studying in Saskatchewan an international student.

She said feels there needs to be a "careful balance" that curbs exploitation while ensuring timely opportunities for aspiring students.

"While it may prevent exploitation by colleges, landlords, and employers, it might also prolong visa processing times, potentially impacting students' lives," Gagan told CTV News.

As part of the announced changes, provinces and territories will each have a limit on their ability to accept new international students based on the proposed cap.

“Allocation of student visas per province is a positive step, addressing the overcrowding issues in places like ON and BC, curbing housing and job problems," Gagan said.

However, she questioned the 35 per cent reduction in visas, saying the change could cause delays for students pursuing "their dreams."

In 2022, Canada welcomed over 800,000 international students, projections indicate a potential rise to over 900,000 in 2023.

In December, IRCC doubled the cost-of-living requirement from $10,000 to $20,650 for the international students program.

Meaning that an international student has to prove that has the amount in the account before moving to Canada.

In a statement, the University of Saskatchewan said it’s working to determine the impact this will have on the undergraduate international student body in the coming years.

“As signaled in our University Plan 2025, USask is committed to international students seeing our university as a destination for unique, high-value learning opportunities,” the university said in the statement.

In an emailed statement, the University of Regina said it is working to get more information about the changes "that will allow it to determine the impact on undergraduate admissions at the U of R."

"We value our international students and recognize that we are strengthened both academically and culturally by the diverse world views and experiences they bring when they choose to learn, study, and grow at the U of R. We plan to work closely with the Province and our other partners in Saskatchewan's post-secondary sector to ensure that international students continue to have a place at our institution," the statement said.

Saskatchewan currently has over 13,000 international students.

According to IRCC the proposed cap does not affect current permit holders already in Canada.