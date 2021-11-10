'It may feel a little odd': Sask. top doc recommends wearing masks at Christmas home gatherings

SASKATOON -

This Christmas, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer suggests people only gather in small groups.

In September, Dr. Saqib Shahab warned of a "winter of misery," but appeared more optimistic in a Tuesday press conference.

"Our numbers are tracking down very well," Shahab said.

"I would recommend at this point, if the numbers remain as low as they are, that we plan our gatherings very carefully — small consistent group of friends and family that are fully vaccinated."

Shahab said while it may feel odd, he recommends people wear masks in home gatherings.

"People can keep their masks on and maybe just take it off to have a meal, just as you would in a restaurant. It may feel a little odd," Shahab said.

"There's no public health orders or restrictions (on masking in homes), but it keeps us all safe — especially if you have people in your household who are older than 60 or have underlying risk factors."

Saskatchewan’s current masking order only refers to indoor public spaces.

With about 20 per cent of Saskatchewan’s eligible population still not vaccinated, and international travel opening up, Shahab is calling these upcoming winter months "critical" in the fight against COVID-19.