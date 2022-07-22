'It makes me very sad': Pride crosswalk in Warman defaced with hateful graffiti

Warman RCMP are investigating after a Pride-themed crosswalk was defaced with hateful graffiti on two separate occasions.

Images of the crosswalk shared on social media show a homophobic slur and offensive messages directed toward the LGTBQ2+ community.

Accordion to a Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers social media post, the incidents occurred within the past two weeks.

The city's mayor Gary Philipchuk said the vandalism is "very disheartening."

"It makes me very sad because Warman is a welcoming community to all," Philipchuk said.

"This is not Warman at all."

He said, the city quickly responded following each incident to erase the hateful messages.

Anyone with information concerning the incidents is asked to contact police.