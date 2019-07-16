Farmers near Eston, Sask. are spending the next few weeks assessing their crop – deciding how much will make it to harvest.

Plough winds from the west side of the province were the driving force behind the storm on Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada.

Brian Krenz, who farms red lentils, durum wheat and canary seed near Eston estimates a 75 per cent loss of his total acreage.

"We have about 2,000 acres and of that I’m guessing we might harvest something like 500 of it," Krenz said.

"It looks like a mower’s gone through it."

Krenz watched the storm from his shed – until the door started shaking, and he took refuge in his truck.

"There was hail and gravel flying around, I couldn’t even see the house," he said, which is only about 100 feet from his shed.

The siding on his house, trees along his property, the family trampoline and garden were also damaged.

"I’m a fourth generation farmer on this farm. There’s a shed that was built in 1927 and is still standing and is in good shape. But now, it’s got dents in it and the steel’s all loose, which tells me there hasn’t been a storm here like this since 1927," he said.

Insurance brokers await calls

The CEO of the Saskatchewan’s Crop Insurance Corporation said there hasn’t been an influx of calls – yet.

"Last year, over the whole season we had about 1,500 claims filed. This year, so far, we’ve had about 500. We haven’t seen a huge influx at this time, but as producers assess their damages we could see those claim numbers rise," Shawn Jaques said.