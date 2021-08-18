SASKATOON -- Mackenzie Mosher has not had her 10-week-old puppy Pete for very long - but she has already experienced a pet owner’s nightmare when Pete got into some foxtail seeds.

“He ended throwing up six times in 45 minutes to try and get the seeds out of his system. We did have to take him to the university for an emergency visit,” Mosher told CTV News.

Foxtail barley is a designated as a nuisance weed under the City’s weed control act and can be dangerous and potentially fatal for pets if it becomes lodged anywhere or ingested.

Pete is doing better now, but Mosher said having to go through all of that with a young puppy was hard and not something she ever wants to go through again.

“Throwing up is really dangerous for puppies. Not knowing if it was going to be imbedded in his system or anything like that, that was really scary, and obviously the cost of the vet visit too. Not a fun experience at all,” Mosher said.

Mosher said she has been doing what she can on her property to contain the nuisance weed.

“We’re really careful in our yard. I hand weed all the foxtail that I find in my yard and anytime there are any seeds I pick them up and throw them in the garbage so they don’t germinate,” Mosher said.

The City released a pamphlet on foxtails, outlining different ways to control the weed, but Mosher said education alone is not enough and she feels helpless.

“We keep an eye on him in our yard, and hopefully he will stop chewing everything. There’s really not much we can do except for hope that the city and the developers in the neighbourhood get rid of the foxtails so the seeds stop spreading.”

According to the City pamphlet, nuisance weeds must be controlled by the landowner.

Municipal weed inspectors do not have the same authority for foxtails, a nuisance weed, as they would with noxious and prohibited weeds.

Mosher said that leaving the control of foxtails to individual landowners won’t be a realistic solution with how common the weed is in her neighbourhood.

“It’s present by the sidewalks, it’s in the parks, it’s really just everywhere. It just takes one bite of the plant, or even if they step on it, or it blows into their eyes or nose it can create a problem.”