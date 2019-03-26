Clarence Iron said his dream came true Sunday night.

The Pinehouse man, who has worked in radio for more than 20 years, made history by being the first play-by-play announcer to call a National Hockey League (NHL) game in Cree.

“I’m very honoured to do it because I’ve always had a dream maybe one day I could be calling an NHL game and I’ve said that time and time again.”

He announced Sunday night’s game as the Montreal Canadiens took on the Carolina Hurricanes. The opportunity was made possible through a partnership between Sportsnet and the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN).

“We wanted to see if this would be possible and we wanted to see how people would react to it,” said Monika Ille, executive director of programming and scheduling for APTN.

“We’ve noticed that people really appreciated it and are asking for more so we’re definitely going to look into it.”

Ille said response to the game was “amazing,” and the network is looking at potentially broadcasting future games in not just Cree, but other Indigenous languages.

“Sports is very unifying, so to be able to broadcast sports and hear your language in such an iconic game, it shows the importance of the languages that they’re still alive and that Indigenous culture is still alive and very strong,”

‘I had a few tears:’ NHL’s first Indigenous player

Fred Sasakamoos watched the historic game from the comfort of his home on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

“When I listened to this game last night, I was quite amazed,” Sasakamoos said.

“I was thrilled to be able to hear it in my language.”

Sasakamoos is of Cree descent, and he’s also familiar with historic moments. He was the first Indigenous NHL player, drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1954.

“I was the first Indian to play at the National Hockey League, and I never thought I’d be able to hear it in Cree,” said Sasakamoos, tearing up.

“When I sat down there and I listened, I had a few tears. It was a reminder of life. That it’s given me through all my years. Hockey was good to me.”

‘I remembered my mushum right away:’ Cree language teacher

Belinda Daniels makes a living teaching Cree. She’s a high school teacher, but she also has her own company, Nehiyawak Language Experience Inc.

She also tuned in to Sunday night’s game.

“Not necessarily to watch, but to just listen to Cree on TV for an NHL game was the most exciting news in a long time,” Daniels said.

She said it made her think of her mushum (grandfather) right away, who was a huge Habs fan.

“If he were alive, and to see Cree on TV at a NHL game, he would have so much pride,” she said.

“It’s making history. It should be the norm here in Saskatchewan — in Canada.”

While Iron was able to fulfill a lifelong dream, he hopes it sends a message to others with similar aspirations.

“I just want to say, don’t be scared to try anything. There’s a lot of people that have the talent, I know a lot of people could have done this job, but I know that we were chosen, and I’m very grateful that we were chosen, because we’re the first ones to open new doors for the next generation,” said Iron.

“Nothing’s impossible, if you put everything in your mind, it’s going to happen.”