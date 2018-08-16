The owner of Taverna Italian Kitchen & Bar closed his patio Wednesday because smoke was seeping into the business.

“Just the general mood, it’s dark. It feels like you’re kind of on X-Files,” Tasos K said.

The recent smoke has dampened the restaurant’s atmosphere, he added.

A special air quality statement remains in effect for central and southern parts of Saskatchewan as wildfires in British Columbia continue to rage.

People are spending less time outdoors, with some, including K, telling CTV News they’ve been getting headaches. Another woman said she usually sits in her backyard but now stays inside to avoid the smoke.

The smoky air prompted organizers of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan to cancel a performance on Wednesday evening.

“As we did approach the show, we did decide we had to cancel our show of Hamlet,” said Will Brooks, artistic director of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan.

“It’s all about the health and safety,” he said.

That includes spectators, staff and the artists on stage.

Three performances have had to be cancelled this summer, two due to smoke and one due to extreme heat, he said.

Vendors at the Saskatoon Farmers Market said while the smoke hasn’t affected business, recent extreme heat has caused market hours to be shortened.

Environment Canada is forecasting an overall sunny weekend with a chance of a thunderstorm Friday afternoon, which could bring some relief.

The smoke is expected to stick around for at least the next couple of days.