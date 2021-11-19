'It brings it into perspective': Sask. man stranded in B.C. following deadly mudslide

SASKATOON -

A Saskatchewan man is stranded in Pemberton following the massive mudslide on B.C.‘s Highway 99.

A portion of the highway was swept away on Monday after intense rain, taking several cars with it. One fatality has also been confirmed.

Jason Minvielle became stuck while driving from Salt Spring Island to Elbow, Sask. He was one of several travellers stranded there but the nearby Lillooet First Nation stepped up, bringing the group supplies such as food, shelter and firewood daily.

Minvielle said he didn’t want to leave and become another victim or make it harder for rescue crews, adding it was emotional seeing the wreckage first hand.

“It’s been kind of somber too because we’ve had a front row seat to the coroner coming and going, seeing the workers, the search and rescue and so, it brings it into perspective, especially when you see the crumpled cars coming out and you’re like, ‘okay, they’re still looking for people,’” he said.

Minvielle, who travelled with two dogs, told CTV News he only planned on being away from Saskatchewan for a week and while it’s frustrating, he’s thankful to be alive.

-With files from Bill Fortier