‘It becomes a sense of community’: YXE Underground looks at Coronary Artery Rehabilitation Group

Dennis Johnson knew he needed to make some changes in his life after his open heart surgery in 2005. The Coronary Artery Rehabilitation Group (CARG) in Saskatoon empowered him to make those lifestyle changes, and he’s grateful for it.

“I realized that my lifestyle had to improve and the CARG program provided an excellent place to improve my health,” Johnson explained in the latest episode of the YXE Underground podcast.

CARG is a non-profit peer support group for people in Saskatoon who have had a cardiac event of some kind. It offers supervised exercise programs and education to members, and is proud of its walking program at the Saskatoon Field House.

Members like Al Sather look forward to their time walking on the track and connecting with people who have gone through similar health issues.

“It becomes a sense of community,” said Sather.” You feel guilty if you don’t show up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. You’re thinking, ‘how am I going to explain this? I better have a broken leg!’”

The strong sense of community is an aspect of CARG that Sather is particularly proud of. After his open-heart surgery in 2016 he was enrolled in the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Live Well Program. He worked closely with SHA nurses and therapists for three months while wearing a yellow shirt during his walks at the Field House. It was a special day when Sather graduated to the CARG program and traded in his yellow shirt for a red CARG shirt.

“It’s a big stepping stone for people. People put that red shirt on and they’re pretty proud of it. It means that you’re getting well. You’re now a bigtime walker with that red shirt and you feel a sense of belonging.”

