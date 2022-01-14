'It all feels so surreal': Saskatoon man wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot
Dustin Kiefer has claimed his $50 million jackpot. (WCLC)
A Saskatoon man has claimed his $50 million jackpot.
Dustin Kiefer had the winning ticket for the Lotto Max draw from Jan. 7.
He had bought the ticket at the Co-op gas bar on 51st Street.
“It all feels so surreal,” he said in a news release.
“I feel like I have to be responsible with this money. And I plan to be very responsible with it!”
This is the second massive jackpot won in Saskatoon in recent months.
Matthew Poppel claimed the $55 million prize in October after he matched all seven numbers in the Lotto Max.