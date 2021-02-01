Advertisement
Is it too good to be true? This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 6:08AM CST
Published Monday, February 1, 2021 6:08AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- High’s approach the freezing point in our region today, but it will not last.
We’ll see 24-48 hours of the mild conditions before a steady decline into the deep freeze starting on Wednesday.
By the weekend we’ll be dealing with overnight lows in the minus thirties.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy.
High: -3
Evening: -7
Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: -4
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -16
Afternoon High: -14