SASKATOON -- High’s approach the freezing point in our region today, but it will not last.

We’ll see 24-48 hours of the mild conditions before a steady decline into the deep freeze starting on Wednesday.

By the weekend we’ll be dealing with overnight lows in the minus thirties.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy.

High: -3

Evening: -7

Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14