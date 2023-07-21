Is it time for a professional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.
With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.
Two-time Olympic medallist Diana Matheson was in Saskatoon on Thursday giving a presentation on the future of professional women’s soccer in Canada.
Matheson scored the goal in extra time that lifted Canada over France to win bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
Now she’s leading Project 8, an 8-team Canadian professional league that’s set to launch in 2025.
“This was an incredible turnout tonight,” said Matheson. “I love coming to this city, and I’m so excited about the idea of bringing a pro women’s soccer team to the prairies in 2025.”
The veteran of four World Cups with more than 200 appearances wearing the maple leaf wants to see a team in Saskatchewan.
“Project 8 has done an incredible job of seeing the gap that exists in Canadian soccer, and also, to be fair, women’s professional sport in Canada,” said Rahim Mohamed, CEO and sporting director of the Saskatchewan Soccer Association.
“Seeing that and recognizing that, and putting a plan into place, the soccer community is so rich. Our passion for women’s sport and the women’s national soccer team is incredibly high.”
Matheson says it’s not just the athletes on the pitch who will benefit from a women’s professional league.
“What we’re doing with this women’s pro league isn’t just about creating opportunities for players, which it absolutely is,” Matheson told CTV News. “But it’s also about opportunities for women in professional sport, and women in the boardroom, and women in the media, and women owners. So it’s about building that ecosystem as well.”
Mohamed says they’re excited about the opportunity to have a team in Saskatchewan, but they’ll need to act quickly.
“If we don’t work, and we don’t act quick, and we don’t have members of our business community or interested investors want to work together on a franchise, we’ll be driving to Winnipeg or Edmonton,” he said. “So we absolutely have every opportunity in front of us right now. It’s just time for us to make it happen.”
An added benefit of a team in Saskatchewan is the impact on young athletes, like the dozens who came to hear Matheson speak.
“Getting to see your role model right in front of you, and to interact and speak, that is worth gold for a young athlete,” Mohamed told CTV News. “It’s why having a professional sport in our backyard is such a huge opportunity because we don’t have to wait for a visit. We get to see it week in and week out.”
Matheson says all the lessons she learned on the field have helped her in her business career, which is part of the reason she wants to see a pro league in Canada.
“I had that coach that, when I was a teenager said, you’re on the wing, I’m moving you to midfield because you can make the Canadian team there,. You just have to believe in yourself,” she said. “For me, that coach is absolutely a reason I’m where I am now.”
The league has been given official recognition by Soccer Canada and has major corporate sponsor support.
There are three teams currently signed on for the 2025 start date: Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto.
