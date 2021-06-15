SASKATOON -- Western College of Veterinary Medicine assistant professor Diego Moya will evaluate the use of beef cattle temperament as an on-farm indicator of disease susceptibility after receiving a federal grant.

The $152,500 project will characterize cattle behaviour, such as aggressiveness or fear, and its link to negative health and welfare outcomes, according to a University of Saskatchewan news release.

The results are hoped to help farmers manage high-risk cattle and reduce antimicrobial drug use, cattle illnesses and deaths.

The research is one of 32 U of S projects to receive a total $5.7 million from Canada’s Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council’s Discovery Grants Program.

Other notable projects include: