'Is anyone really comfortable in game seven?': Blades and Pats to play deciding seventh game

The WHL’s eastern conference semi-final playoff series between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats has been so special, one more game is a good thing.

In a series that’s seen three games go to overtime, it’s only fitting that the first round matchup would go the distance.

Saturday night in Regina, the Blades had a chance to advance to the second round, but Connor Bedard’s four-point night, including the game-winning goal, means one more serving of the matchup hockey fans can’t get enough of.

“We were super desperate and we obviously knew we needed a win,” said Bedard, who has 11 goals and 8 assists in just 6 games in the postseason. “For us to go out and do what we did, guys are obviously nervous but they were also excited for the moment. That was really good to see in the room.”

Blades coach Brennan Sonne thought his team lacked a full 60-minute effort in game six, something they’ll need if they want to keep playing hockey this season.

“We did a really good job of game five,” said the eastern division nominee for coach of the year. “We were about 90, 95 per cent. We need 100, because our season is on the line, our family is on the line. I sure hope we get it.”

Both teams have sold out their buildings, including games one and two where just under 15,000 fans packed Sasktel Centre.

But now it comes down to one final game to decide who advances, and it’s in friendly territory for the Blades.

While the game is in their home rink, Sonne says game seven will make anyone nervous.

“Is anyone really super comfortable in a game seven?” he asked. “At the end of the day, what we control is our 60 minutes of passion. That’s it.”

Tickets for game seven between the Pats and Blades are going fast, as more than 12,000 seats have already been filled.

It’s likely either the final game for Connor Bedard in the Western Hockey League, or it’s the end of the road for an incredible season for the Blades.

The only guarantee is that it all goes down Monday night at Sasktel Centre.