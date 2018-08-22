

The Transportation Safety Board is working on the final report into last year’s plane crash near Fond-du-Lac that killed one passenger and injured the other 24 occupants.

A confidential draft will be written and sent to the concerned people and corporations, who can dispute or correct information they believe to be incorrect, according to the TSB website which posted an update earlier this month.

The Board considers all representations before approving the final report, which is subsequently released to the public.

Investigators planned to examine several factors in the crash, including why the aircraft was not de-iced before take-off and the adequacy of ground de-icing equipment.

They were also to evaluate aircraft performance to determine the effects of weather and runway surface conditions, evaluate pilot training and experience, and compare the actual behavior of the craft with theoretical performance through an engineering simulation.

All 25 people on the West Wind Aviation turboprop were injured when it went down shortly after taking off from the Fond-du-Lac airstrip on Dec. 13, 2017. The aircraft was headed for Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan when it collided with trees and terrain, less than a mile away from the runway. A 19-year-old man died in hospital after the crash. Arson Fern Jr. had cerebral palsy and suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

At least six passengers, including Fern’s parents, allege negligence by the airline and its majority shareholder led to the crash in a class-action lawsuit against West Wind and Athabasca Basin Development.