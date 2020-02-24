SASKATOON -- The first witness to testify at an inquest into the death of inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary said guards told him they found the inmate hanging from the bars of his cell.

Curtis Cozart, 30, was found unresponsive in cell in the B2 Range at Saskatchewan Penitentiary May 23, 2017. Life saving attempts were made with CPR and a defibrillator. He was put on life support and died in hospital May 24.

RCMP Const. Troy Antal from the General Investigations Section said he first saw Cozart in Victoria Hospital. He said he found nothing in his investigation that would indicate foul play and he believed the death was a suicide.

The prison never releases the cause of death. The coroner’s inquest is to determine the cause of Cozart’s death and to make recommendations to prevent future deaths.

An autopsy report will be presented as evidence. Thirteen witnesses are expected to testify.

The inquest is expected to wrap up Friday.