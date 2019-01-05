

CTV Saskatoon





An investigation is underway after a house fire on Saturday afternoon.

At 12:33 Saturday afternoon the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire at 613 Avenue H S.

Three fire trucks, an aerial ladder, rescue truck and a Battalion Chief were dispatched.

When crews arrived on scene a single story home had flames and smoke visible through the windows on the right side of the building. The blaze was brought under control in six minutes and no occupants were found in the home. This caused the house next door at 611 Avenue H S. to catch fire.

No occupants were found in the homes, and the blaze was under control within ten minutes of crews arrival on scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Damages are estimated at $150,000 for 613 Ave. H S. and $80,000 for 611 Ave.H S.