Three people are facing charges in regards to an assault and unlawful confinement earlier this year,

After a lengthy investigation two men, both 26-years-old, and a 24-year-old woman are charged with attempted murder, Saskatoon police say.

Around midnight Feb. 9, officers were called to a back alley in the 300 block of Ave R South. The caller reported seeing an injured person lying on the ground and three other people running from the scene, police say.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a 23-year-old woman suffering from multiple serious injuries. She was transported to hospital.

Officers were able to follow evidence to a nearby apartment in the 1700 block of 20th Street West where they believe the woman had been held and assaulted, police say.